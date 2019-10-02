× Dry conditions lead to several brush fires across North Alabama

Dry conditions are sparking wildfires all across Alabama.

Several fire crews had to work quickly to put out yet another brush fire Tuesday – this one in Meridianville.

The fire consumed around 20 acres yesterday before crews were able to put it out, and farmers say the dry conditions are to blame.

Farmers and county leaders are hoping for rain soon to lower the fire risk, especially as they get ready to harvest cotton.

Because of the ongoing dry conditions, there is a fire alert in effect for the state.

In the last 30 days, the Alabama Forestry Commission says there have been 494 wildfires across the state.

One of these fires was in Madison County and that was the one that took place last week in Moores Mill.

10 were listed in both Cullman and Jackson Counties. 25 were listed in DeKalb County.

Wednesday, the Commission reported 14 active wildfires burning more than 840 acres.