Cooler Weather For Friday’s High School Games

Thursday night games remain hot: Quite warm weather in store for any football games in the area on Thursday. Temperatures will still be around 90° at kickoff.

No rain is in the forecasts for these games, but players and fans will need to find ways to stay cool, and of course stay hydrated.

Friday’s games more comfortable: A cold front that will push through Thursday night will mean Friday night will be much more comfortable. We’ll see a warm afternoon, but temperatures will only be in the mid 80s around kickoff and we’ll drop into the 70s after sunset.

Auburn and Alabama A&M will be dealing with the heat this weekend, but there is cooler weather on the horizon for the Tennessee Valley. Details on that in the forecast discussion.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

