Chronic wasting disease information meetings across the state set for fall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State wildlife officials have set a series of public meetings up to provide hunters with information about chronic wasting disease and how hunters can help the state in its surveillance efforts.
No cases of CWD have been found in Alabama, but the disease has been diagnosed in 25 other states, including Tennessee and Mississippi. The disease affects the nervous system of deer and elk, attacking their brains and causing them to lose weight and act abnormally before they die.
There’s no evidence that it can be spread naturally from deer to livestock, or to humans, according to the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.
The meeting schedule and locations are below. Deer season begins Oct. 15 for archers and Nov. 23 for rifle hunters.
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Vernon City Complex
44425 Alabama Highway 17
Vernon, AL 35592
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Auditorium
3121 Visitor Center Rd.
Decatur, AL 35603
Monday, October 21, 2019
Bass Pro Shop Meeting Room
2553 Rocky Mt. Rd.
Prattville, AL 36066
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Wallace State College
Bailey Center Auditorium
801 Main St. NW
Hanceville, AL 35077
Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Auburn University
School of Forestry and Wildlife Building
Lecture Room 2217
602 Duncan Dr.
Auburn, AL 36849
Thursday, November 7, 2019
Tuscaloosa County Extension Office
2513 7th St.
Tuscaloosa, AL 35402
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
Central Alabama Farmers COOP
2519 US Highway 80 West
Selma, AL 36701
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Wallace Community College
Bevill Auditorium
3235 S. Eufaula Ave.
Eufaula, AL 36027
Thursday, November 21, 2019
5 Rivers Delta Resources Center
30945 Five Rivers Blvd.
Spanish Fort, AL 36527