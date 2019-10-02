× Chronic wasting disease information meetings across the state set for fall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – State wildlife officials have set a series of public meetings up to provide hunters with information about chronic wasting disease and how hunters can help the state in its surveillance efforts.

No cases of CWD have been found in Alabama, but the disease has been diagnosed in 25 other states, including Tennessee and Mississippi. The disease affects the nervous system of deer and elk, attacking their brains and causing them to lose weight and act abnormally before they die.

There’s no evidence that it can be spread naturally from deer to livestock, or to humans, according to the Alabama Division of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries.

The meeting schedule and locations are below. Deer season begins Oct. 15 for archers and Nov. 23 for rifle hunters.

Thursday, October 3, 2019

Vernon City Complex

44425 Alabama Highway 17

Vernon, AL 35592

Thursday, October 17, 2019

Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge Auditorium

3121 Visitor Center Rd.

Decatur, AL 35603

Monday, October 21, 2019

Bass Pro Shop Meeting Room

2553 Rocky Mt. Rd.

Prattville, AL 36066

Tuesday, October 22, 2019

Wallace State College

Bailey Center Auditorium

801 Main St. NW

Hanceville, AL 35077

Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Auburn University

School of Forestry and Wildlife Building

Lecture Room 2217

602 Duncan Dr.

Auburn, AL 36849

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Tuscaloosa County Extension Office

2513 7th St.

Tuscaloosa, AL 35402

Tuesday, November 19, 2019

Central Alabama Farmers COOP

2519 US Highway 80 West

Selma, AL 36701

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Wallace Community College

Bevill Auditorium

3235 S. Eufaula Ave.

Eufaula, AL 36027

Thursday, November 21, 2019

5 Rivers Delta Resources Center

30945 Five Rivers Blvd.

Spanish Fort, AL 36527