Cedar Hill Elementary Kindergarten Kidcam!

There are good days, there are great days, and then there are days you get to spend 30 minutes in a room full of Kindergarteners: smiling, listening, learning and having fun!

That’s what I did Wednesday morning; I spent a half-hour talking with the Kindergarten students at Cedar Hill Elementary in Ardmore, and we had a blast! They were snoring, but only because I told them to do it (they follow directions really well)!

Kindergarten 'visits' are different than any other for me because I spend more time introducing ideas than teaching specific things. We usually talk about three things: why we need rain, why we have seasons, and a little about what to do in severe weather (the main idea is to listen to mom, dad, teacher, etc. to know what they need to do).

I read the book Bear Snores On to talk about how the animals even know the seasons and change their behavior accordingly.

A special thanks to Mrs. Music for inviting me to Cedar Hill today!

Thanks to Meteorologist @simpsonwhnt for visiting our school today! Our KG kiddos LOVED you! Thank you for integrating children’s literature into your lesson to help kids make connections about weather. You rocked it! Can’t wait to have you back. 😃 #kidsdeserveit #elemAPnetwork pic.twitter.com/qJbRBZwYYm — Emily Paschall (@EmilyAPaschall) October 2, 2019

Say hi to the Kindergarteners from @CedarHillCubs ! You’ll get to hear them ‘snoring’ on WHNT News 19 at 5! Why snoring? Well, that’s normal if you’re reading a book about it! pic.twitter.com/1HmFb87fqn — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) October 2, 2019

Want Us to Visit Your School? It's fun for us to get out of the office and visit with schools and social groups.

