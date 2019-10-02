× Boeing: $123 million Air Force contract means more work in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Boeing says it has finalized a $123 million contract with the U.S. Air Force that will mean more work in Huntsville.

Under the contract, Boeing will upgrade the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile’s coding system. Boeing says the upgrade will provide remote, over-the-air rekey and code change capability for the system.

Some of the assembly and development work on the system will be done at Boeing’s Electronics Center of Excellence in Huntsville. The facility recently underwent a 28,000-square-foot expansion.

As a result of the contract, the Minuteman III weapon system will be sustained until 2036, according to Boeing.