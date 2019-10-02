BBB Auction extended for select items now with lower minimum bid

The Better Business Bureau Start with Trust Online Auction ended today at 3:00, but some items didn’t receive any bids that reached the minimum requirement. For that reason, The BBB has decided to re-open the auction with only those select items for the next 48 hours.

At 5:00, the BBB reactivated the Start with Trust Online Auction for the 48-hour flash sale. The opening bids will be marked down another 10 percent.

The flash sale will close at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 4, 2019.

