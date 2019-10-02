Authorities search for work release inmate who was convicted in Marshall County

The Department of Corrections is looking for Wesley Louis Staten. Investigators say he walked away from a work release job site in Alabaster.

Staten was serving a 97-month sentence for first-degree possession of marijuana in Marshall County.

Staten, 26, stands 6’2″ tall and has multiple visible tattoos. He weighs around 170 lbs.

The Department of Corrections says anyone with information about Staten’s whereabouts should notify their local law enforcement agency or call the Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.