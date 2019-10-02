× Authorities looking for escaped inmate from Decatur work release

DECATUR, Ala. – Authorities are searching for an inmate who left his work release assignment Tuesday afternoon.

Quincy Recardo Tisdale, 38, left his assigned job location around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tisdale is an inmate at the North Alabama Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Decatur.

Tisdale is serving a 2-year sentence for second-degree assault out of Madison County.

Tisdale is 5 feet 9 inches tall and 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing a bluish colored shirt, blue jeans with multiple colors along the front and back pockets and a pair of tennis shoes.

Anyone who has seen Tisdale or has information about his location is asked to contact the Alabama Department of Communications at 800-831-8825 or their local police department.