Alabama Education Association sues Morgan County over sales tax revenue

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Alabama Education Association said Wednesday it has sued and is seeking a temporary restraining order to keep the Morgan County Commission from withholding portions of online sales tax revenues from local schools.

The AEA says the commission is not complying with a law passed during the 2019 legislative session that altered the distribution of the state’s online sales tax in Morgan County.

Morgan County Schools, Hartselle City Schools and Decatur City Schools all prepared budgets using money expected after the passage of the bill, according to the AEA. Now the districts are dealing with holes in their budgets, they said.

The disputed revenue is being held in a Montgomery bank until the case is settled, according to the education association.