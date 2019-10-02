× Alabama Department of Public Health confirms first vaping death in Alabama

The Alabama Department of Health confirmed Wednesday a man in East Alabama is the first vaping death in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control continues to investigate a nationwide string of deaths and injuries associated with vaping. As of Monday, 805 cases of injuries were reported in 46 states and 1 territory.

Excluding Alabama’s death, 12 people have died across the nation.

ADPH advised anybody seeking medical attention for vaping injuries to immediately tell their healthcare provider they used a vape.

Symptoms associated with vaping injuries have included cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, worsening to fever chest pain, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

ADPH said most cases sare among adolescents and young adults.

If you sought medical care for a vaping-related injury and have any vaping products ADPH can test, contact Jamey Durham at (334) 206-5634.

As a reminder, ADPH continues to advise Alabama residents not to use vaping products. If you do continue vaping, ADPH said not to buy the products off the street or from unregulated sources, as well as to not add any extra substances to the vapes.

ADPH also reminded the state transferring vaping products to minors is prohibited under Alabama law.

ADPH has a Quitline available for those wanting to kick the tobacco habit: (800) 784-8669 or quitnowalabama.com.