AAMU 2019 Homecoming Events

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — Ahead of their homecoming game against Texas Southern University, Alabama A&M University has planned a week of festivities.

The game takes place on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Lewis Crews Stadium. To buy tickets to the game, click here.

The event schedule is as follows:

Sunday, Sept. 29

Gospel Explosion

Location: Elmore Gym

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Headliner: Le’Andria Johnson

Opening Acts: Alabama A&M University Gospel Choir Dante Pride Candy West Ms. Cynthia Hines and A New Day Brandon Pair and UVOP



Kickoff Party

Location: Quad

Time: 9:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

_____________________________________

Monday, Sept. 30

Student Maroon and White Market/Blood Drive/Voter Registration Drive

Location: Quad

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fashion Show

Location: Elmore Gym

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

_____________________________________

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Beyond Normal Series

Speakers: TBD

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Knight

Talent Show

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Host: Jay Dukes

Location: Elmore Gym

_____________________________________

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Every Sunny Wednesday

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Quad

Faculty and Staff Step Show

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Quad

Aux Cord Wars

Time: 7:00 p.m. until

Host: Jay Dukes

Location: Elmore Gym

_____________________________________

Thursday, Oct. 3

Beyond Normal Series

Speakers: TBD

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Location: Elmore Gym

Masons’ Wreath Laying Event

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: The Block

Door Decorating Contest Judging

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Comedy Show

Headliner: Desi Banks

Host: Emmanuel Hudson

Openers: Dukk and Tyler Chronicles

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Elmore Gym

_____________________________________

Friday, Oct. 4

Alumni Golf Tournament

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Location: Colonial Golf Course

There will be a maximum of 60 teams. Registration is $200 per team of two, or $100 per person. Please register online at www.aamugolf.com

On-Campus Parade

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Pep Rally

Time: 12:00 p.m.

Location: Quad

Alumni Block Party

Time: 12:00 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Location: The Quad

Alumni Day Party 2.0

Headliner: Juvenile

Opening Acts: Case, Willie Clayton, and Lacee

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: Next to Louis Crews Stadium

NPHC Step Show

Time: 7:00p.m.

Location: Elmore Gym

_____________________________________

Saturday, Oct. 5

Homecoming Parade

Time: 8:00 a.m.

Contact: Captain Jean-Shay Moore

Game: 2:00p.m.

Location: Louis Crews Stadium

Concert: