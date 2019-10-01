× WIC Program seeks public comment about 2020 Alabama plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) is working on its 2020 plan and wants your thoughts on the program.

This program provides nutrition education and supplemental foods and serves pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women and children up to age 5 whose family incomes are up to 185 percent of poverty. WIC places special emphasis on the participation of infants, children and high-risk pregnant women.

The WIC Program regulations require public comment from interested individuals in the writing of the 2020 State Plan of Program Operations for the WIC Program, according to the release.

The plan can be reviewed between October 1st through 15th online by clicking here.

Submit your comments through email via alabamapublichealth.gov/wic/contact or.

Mail your comments to the following address by October 15, 2019:

Alabama Department of Public Health

WIC Program, Attention Amanda Martin

The RSA Tower, Suite 1300

201 Monroe St.

P.O. Box 303017

Montgomery, Ala. 36130-3017

Telephone: (334) 206-5673