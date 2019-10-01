× Tuscaloosa hospital system turning away new patients after hacker attack

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – DCH Health System said Tuesday it was not accepting new patients because its computer systems are being held for ransom.

The Tuscaloosa-based hospital system said all three hospital experienced a ransomware attack that was limiting their ability to use computer systems. The hacker was holding the systems hostage “in exchange for an as-yet unknown payment,” the hospital said on its website.

DCH consists of DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa, Fayette Medical Center and Northport Medical Center. All three hospitals are closed to all but critical new patients, according to hospital officials.

People who had outpatient procedures or test scheduled were asked to call before going to their appointments. Patients who cme in to emergency rooms would be taken to another hospital once stabilized, officials said.