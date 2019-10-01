Three arrested after warrant served at Boaz home

BOAZ, Ala. – Police said they went to a home searching for one person Monday and ended up with three in handcuffs.

Boaz police said they went to a home Monday to serve a warrant on Edker Shane Jones. As they approached the home, police said Christopher Guinn ran from behind the home. Guinn was arrested and charged with attempting to elude and obstructing government operations.

As police went back to he home, they said Jones ran out the back door of the home. After chasing him and threatening to use a Taser, police said Jones threw himself on the ground and surrendered.

Jones was charged with attempting to elude, resisting arrest and marijuana possession. He also had felony warrants through the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, police said.

When police went back to the home, they said they found four marijuana pipes, scales with marijuana residue, a methamphetamine pipe, two prescription pills and marijuana. The woman who lived in the home, Tracy Buchanan, was charged with possession of prescription drugs, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.