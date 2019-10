× South Green Mountain Road shut down due to morning wreck

OWENS CROSSROADS, Ala. – A wreck in Owens Crossroads shuts down Green Mtn. Road southbound.

According to a tweet from the Madison County Dispatch, South Green Mountain Road will be shut down for a while due to a morning wreck.

Authorities ask you to use an alternative route.

S. GREEN MTN RD. IN OWENS CROSSROADS WILL BE SHUT DOWN FOR A WHILE DUE TO WRECK. PLEASE USE ALTERNATE ROUTE. OPR. 68 — Dispatch Madison County AL Sheriff's Office (@mcsoDispatchAL) October 1, 2019