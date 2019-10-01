× President Trump signs Autism Cares Act, sets stage for research into the disorder

The Autism Cares Act was signed into law on Monday by President Donald Trump.

It provides $1.8 billion dollars in funding for Autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

The bill was sponsored by Representatives Chris Smith (R-NJ) and Mike Doyle (D-PA).

The CDC says about 1 in 59 children have been identified with autism spectrum disorder, and it’s about four times more common among boys than girls.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.