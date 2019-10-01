× McDonald’s selling 1 million Big Macs for a penny!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The penny: More and more each day, it seems like the U.S. currency that features President Abraham Lincoln is becoming known as the forgettable coin; that is until now. McDonald’s wants to give you and other Big Mac lovers the chance to appreciate the penny and put it to good use.

All this week, the fast-food chain is allowing one million people the chance to purchase a Big Mac for $.01. It’s all a part of a partnership between McDonald’s and DoorDash.

Here’s what you have to do:

Order a Big Mac on the DoorDash app or website

Enter the code 1MBIGMAC

Those placing the orders may still have to pay some delivery fees, but after following the steps, that Big Mac is all yours for one cent.

Those who participate will also be entered for a chance to win $1 million! However, you can only enter once because you’re only allowed to receive one cheap Big Mac per account.