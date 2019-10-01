× How to make Wreaths for Veterans in their memory

Huntsville, Ala. – Wreaths will adorn as many graves as possible for the sacrifice of our veterans.

Volunteers are in the process of putting together a number of wreaths for our fallen veterans, but the bow-making comes first. The volunteers work with Wreaths for Veterans. It’s a chapter of Wreaths Across America — a charity organization to honor those who served the country.

The program started with Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C., but Huntsville was the first city in Alabama and the Southeast to place them on veterans’ graves.

Wreaths for Veterans Huntsville founder and president Joy Parker says there are 12,000 wreaths in our area alone. “I started because my husband is buried at Arlington Cemetery. I knew he had a wreath but I knew so many in our county did not. My whole mission was to place a wreath on every veteran in our county.”

How you can help

Wreaths for Veterans will need more volunteers next week to attach the bows on the wreaths. They’ll place them on veterans’ graves at Maple Hill and Valhalla cemeteries by Thanksgiving and leave them up through the holidays.

Fluffing of wreaths

City Schools Warehouse,714 Bob Wallace Ave ( corner of L&N and Bob Wallace)

Monday, 7 October 9:30-4

Tuesday, 8 October 9:30 -4

Wednesday, 9 October 9:30-4

Wreath placement

Tuesday, 19 November- 9:30 – Valhalla Cemetery, 698 Winchester Rd, NE

Wednesday, 20 November- 9:30 – Maple Hill Cemetery, 210 Maple Hill St (corner of California and McClung) enter from McClung.)