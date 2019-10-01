Explore the great outdoors with the fall 50-mile hiking challenge

ALABAMA – Do you have what it takes to hike 50 miles in one month?

Alabama Outdoor Adventurer presents the 50-mile fall challenge to see what outdoor enthusiasts are really about. The fall challenge kicks off Tuesday, October 1st and runs until the end of the month, October 31st.

If you accept the challenge, you must hike 50 miles within October. Organizers say the minimum distance for hikes is 2 miles, trails cannot be repeated, and the hikes MUST be on a trail, not street or sidewalk.

Trails do NOT have to be in Alabama but each hike must be logged on the sheet provided. Organizers suggest adventurers use apps such as AllTrails or trail signage to track mileage.

Entry for this challenge is $28.95 and covers aT-Shirt, Badge, and Patch.

They suggest posting your hikes in the Alabama Outdoor Adventurer Facebook Group:

Share a photo or two

Give trail name & location

Distance hiked

TAG your post with: #FALL50CHALLENGE

Once you have completed the 50 miles, take a photo of your log sheet and email it to info@alabamaoutdooradventurer.com

This challenge is based on the honor system.

For more information, click here.