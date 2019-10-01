Does A Scorching Summer Mean A Frigid Winter? Not So Fast My Friend!

This Summer (and the start of Fall too) has been brutal this year. That’s no secret. We’ve seen record after record fall, including today! All this heat has some people wondering if the brutal heat this summer means brutal cold this winter. Well, to that I say…

Let’s look at the years with the hottest Septembers on record.

2019 is there, and we don’t know how this year’s Winter is going to shape up yet, but the others show… well… not much correlation.

Certainly, it doesn’t show that brutal heat late into the year leads to colder Winters. There’s a few years where things stayed warm into Winter, and there’s a couple of years where temperatures stayed closer to normal, or dipped a little below normal. We don’t have any years that we see a big dip below the average temperature. So, why? Weather is a lot more complicated than just yo-yoing from one extreme to another. There’s a lot of complicated and intricate parts that lead to how the weather will behave over the course of a season. It’s too early to tell exactly how the Winter of 2019 will turn out, but this Summer’s weather doesn’t have much of anything to do with it.