Bring a toga and fry up some memories at the 2019 Athens Grease Festival

ATHENS, Ala. – The streets of Athens will soon be lined with fried food, football, togas, and extra crispy special sauce!

The Athens Grease Festival is back on October 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. This festival combines the southern love of all things fried with the Greek origination of the city’s name, Athens.

Attendees are encouraged to create their own togas and set aside Saturday to experience all things battered, dipped, and fried. Beer and wine are new to the 2019 festival.

Tickets are $5 and all proceeds support the Athens Main Street organization.

The festival will include music from nationally recognized; Lamont Landers. Other popular musical acts will include The Redeemers, Trippin’ Dixie, Kaledioscope, Lindsey Hinkle, Seeking Babylon, and The Prescriptions.

The East Limestone Marching Band will kick off the opening parade.

“The all-day festival will offer something for everyone! Top-notch bands, great food, quirky contests, children’s activities, a Fan Zone with big screen TV’s to catch all the SEC Football action will make for a fun day,” said Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson.