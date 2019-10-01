× Bottled water on buses cooling students after school

MADISON, Ala. – It may be October first, but “Hotober” is affecting everyone. It’s happening to the point that the Transportation Department of Madison City Schools found a way to quench your child’s thirst during this dry spell.

School kids got to go home with a free bottle of cold water. Today’s record-breaking heat kicked the district in high gear to keep the students hydrated.

WHNT’s Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson warned that temperatures will not get any cooler this week. The thermometer hit 99°F at the Huntsville International Airport. That’s the all-time October high temperature.

Transportation Coordinator John Wilson says the school system unloaded 55 cases of water to ensure no student gets too hot. “We have a little over 5,000 students who ride our buses. But again, as we know, not everyone will take advantage of it — as we found out from the past history a few weeks ago.”

Leftover water will be saved for another hot day. Wednesday and Thursday could be just as scorching. Be sure to follow our weather forecast for the most up to date information.