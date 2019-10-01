× Birmingham Police shoot man after he brandished gun at them

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A man brandished a gun at Birmingham officers overnight and was shot.

Our news partners at AL.com report an officer was on patrol around 10:40 p.m. in the Tom Brown Villiage public housing community when he heard sounds of gunfire.

He called in the report of shots fired and officers flocked to North Avondale, finding a man brandishing a gun.

What happened next is still unclear, but officers shot the man, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

