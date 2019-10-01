Birmingham Police shoot man after he brandished gun at them

Posted 6:36 am, October 1, 2019, by

Photo courtesy AL.com

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A man brandished a gun at Birmingham officers overnight and was shot.

Our news partners at AL.com report an officer was on patrol around 10:40 p.m. in the Tom Brown Villiage public housing community when he heard sounds of gunfire.

He called in the report of shots fired and officers flocked to North Avondale, finding a man brandishing a gun.

What happened next is still unclear, but officers shot the man, who was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

For more information, visit AL.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.