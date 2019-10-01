× 703 jobs gone, more than 500 more leaving Fayetteville Goodman plant

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn, – As 703 Goodman Manufacturing workers were laid off Friday the company notified the state that 529 more positions would be eliminated late next month.

Goodman notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Friday that another 529 positions would be eliminated by Nov. 27.

The workers laid off Friday were notified at the end of July that their positions were being eliminated, as Goodman continues its planned shutdown of the Fayetteville plant.

State records indicate another 96 people have been laid off at the plant since December 2018.

Goodman, which is owned by Daikin North America, has planned to close the Fayetteville plant for several years as it moved its operations to Houston, Texas.