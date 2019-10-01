× 16 Indiana students sent to hospital after getting insulin shot by mistake

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ind. – More than a dozen Indiana students were sent to the hospital after being given the wrong shot at school Monday.

The Lawrence Township school district said 16 students were undergoing a TB screening at McKenzie Center for Innovation and Technology when medical personnel from Community Health Network administered a small dosage of insulin instead.

The students were taken to area hospitals for observation, according to the school district, and were accompanied by McKenzie staff and school personnel. Parents have been notified.

“We are working closely with Community Health Network to determine the cause of the error; and to evaluate processes as needed,” the school said in a statement.

“The MSD of Lawrence Township has a long-standing and strong partnership with Community Health Network. We have full confidence that the events of today are isolated in nature and will be addressed swiftly by the Community Health Network.”