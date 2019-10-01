× 12th man arrested in statutory rape case at Alabama college

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A dozen young men are now charged in connection with the alleged rapes of two underage teens at Alabama’s Jacksonville State University.

News outlets report that an 11th and 12th suspect were arrested Monday.

Investigators say two underage girls between the ages of 12 and 16 engaged in numerous sex acts with men who are between the ages of 18 and 22. Authorities say the statutory rapes occurred on or near the campus of Jacksonville State University.

Nine people were initially arrested last month on charges of second-degree rape and sodomy, and three more people were charged as the investigation continued.

At least some of the instances occurred in university dormitories.

Investigator Jay Harrington says no additional arrests are currently expected.