ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders are now trying to put out a warehouse that is on fire.

On Monday afternoon, the Etowah County 911 confirmed through Facebook that they were responding to a fire at Gadsden Warehousing, located at 600 Bill Austin Drive.

There has been no cause determined for the fire as of Monday afternoon or if there are any injuries.

