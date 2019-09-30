Southeast Texas man charged with killing his 4 roommates

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Police say a Southeast Texas man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his four roommates during an argument.

Beaumont police say 22-year-old Lively James Stratton of Beaumont was being held Monday on four murder counts. Bond was $4 million.

Officer Carol Riley says Sunday’s attack involved an ongoing disturbance. Riley had no immediate details on the dispute at the residence with individually rented rooms, plus a shared living area and bathroom.

Lively James Stratton

An officer on patrol heard gunfire. Police found 23-year-old Alvin Lee Bellard and 23-year-old Shannon Sutton dead at the scene.

Police say 39-year-old Bobby Wyatt and 33-year-old Elijah Rideau (REE’-doh) died at a hospital. Riley says one victim identified Stratton before dying.

Online records Monday didn’t immediately list an attorney representing Stratton, who was arrested nearby.

