Single-vehicle wreck claims life of Somerville man

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Somerville man is dead after the vehicle he was in left the road and hit a tree Saturday night.

Troopers were called a single-vehicle wreck on September 28th around 9:34 p.m. When they arrived they discovered that Thomas Wayne Selby, 41, was riding in a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by James Dillon Bukszar, 26, when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree on Charest Road.

Troopers say, Selby, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Bukszar was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, according to the report. His condition was not reported.

The report says the crash occurred seven miles north of Somerville.

ALEA State Troopers are investigating.