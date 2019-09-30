× Second Troy University fraternity suspended

TROY, Ala. – Another Troy University fraternity is in trouble after rule violations, including hazing allegations.

Our CBS affiliate in Montgomery is reporting the Troy chapter of Delta Kappa Epsilon is under investigation, the second fraternity to be investigated in September.

Earlier in the month, seven members of Sigma Chi faced disciplinary action and the fraternity was suspended through the end of the semester.

Troy University released a statement to our CBS affiliate saying in part:

“We are extremely disappointed to receive a second report of rules violations by a Greek organization this semester. Troy University is committed to maintaining high standards of conduct and safety among campus organizations, and groups found in violations of rules will face appropriate punishment.”