Scam calls continuing to target Huntsville Utilities customers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said weekend scam calls were continuing Monday morning.

HU said the calls were following an all-too-common pattern: A caller tells the victim their power is about to be cut off unless they do one of the following:

Buy a pre-paid debit/credit card then call back with the card number

Withdraw the payment in cash and meet the caller at a specific location

If somebody receives a call like this, HU said to hang up and call them at (256) 535-1200.

HU also stated scammers target the elderly, small business owners, and those who speak English as a second language. If you know anybody falling into those categories, HU said you should pass the warning along to them.