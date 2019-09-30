× Morgan County Deputies arrest Cotaco man for domestic violence

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Deputies arrested a man after a domestic violence situation in Morgan County Sunday afternoon.

The Mogan County Sheriff’s Office said James Cottingham, 35, was arrested after he assaulted somebody.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cottingham severely beat, choked, and stabbed the victim before running away after he found out deputies were on the way.

Cottingham was arrested two hours later and charged with second-degree domestic violence – assault.

He was taken to the Morgan County Jail and jail records showed his bond was set at $50,000.