× Man severely burned in Ardmore fire

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators are looking into a Monday afternon fire in Ardmore that injured a man.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened at a home on Hobbs Loop in Ardmore.

A 57-year-old man was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with severe burns over most of his body, according to the sheriff’s office.

BREAKING: Investigators with LCSO and the State Fire Marshal’s Office are at the scene of a residential fire on Hobbs Loop in Ardmore, where a 57-year old man was airlifted to Vanderbilt with severe burns covering most of his body. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 30, 2019

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is also investigating the fire, authorities said.