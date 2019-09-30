Huntsville Police investigating two shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police are investigating two shootings that injured multiple people on Monday night.

Huntsville police were called to the area of Evans Avenue around 9 p.m. and also to Ortega Circle, just blocks away.

HEMSI official Don Webster confirmed that emergency crews took two men to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services for treatment from the Evans Avenue scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from Ortega Circle.

We don't yet know if the shootings are related.

