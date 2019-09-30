× Huntsville City Schools Board of Education approves new superintendent contract

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Monday, the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education approved a new contract for Superintendent Christie Finley.

The special session regarding the contract was held at 9 a.m. at the Annie Merts Center on White Street.

Finley started working for HCS in 2001 and became superintendent in 2018.

Finley has been in education for 26 years and has taught social studies, worked as a school counselor, and spent time in administrative roles – serving as an assistant principal and principal.