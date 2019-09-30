High school football players continue to impress during week five

Even though several teams in the Tennessee Valley had a bye week, we still saw plenty of great action on the gridiron on Friday.

Here are the top five plays from week five.

Play number five comes to us from the Madison County Tigers. Quarterback Austin Mills finds Quamain Gamble over the middle and he cuts through the defenders and sneaks in. He snags the catch with a defender all over him and then five of New Hope's players try to stop him but the endzone was calling Gamble's name.

For play number four we head out to the Shoals. Some trickery on a drive by the Trojans, the running reverse gets Cheron Ricks in full stride and the Jets come on, a 30-yard gain on this run all the way down to the 10. Logan Smothers with the handoff to Maddox Harden. Harden to Ricks and then it's full speed ahead for him.

Play number three comes from a kid who's not even in high school. Brooks with the ball and Carson Daniel is looking downfield but Griffin Hanson is there to pick it off for Mars Hill. This kid is in 8th grade but definitely not playing like he's in middle school.

Play number two goes to Sparkman taking on Buckhorn. Nicholas Sawyer passes to Cameron Foley and it's complete. He's gonna juke four defenders in the process and take it all the way to the house.

Play number one is courtesy of the defending 2A State Champions. Plainview with the ball and they throw to the out route but it's picked by Justin Stiefel for Fyffe. That's a pick-six for the Red Devils. Defense wins ball games, everybody. It's a solid addition to Fyffe's 35-0 win over Plainview.