Free dental care for Veterans, Military at Divine Expressions Dentistry in Madison Oct. 10th

MADISON, Ala. – Divine Expressions Dentistry to provide FREE dental care for all local veterans and military as part of Freedom Day USA.

Dr. Barnette’s office partnered with Freedom Day USA to present Complimentary Cleanings, Extractions, and Fillings to those who serve the country.

“Our men and women of our Armed Forces make great personal sacrifices in order to secure and protect our freedoms,” said Dr. Laurentis Barnette of Divine Expressions Family Dentistry in Madison, AL, a Freedom Day USA business participant. “Their families have endured hardships and some have given all they have so that we may live in peace – free to pursue our dreams. We joined Freedom Day USA to say ‘Thank You’ for their sacrifices and for our freedom, and to give them a Day of Free!”

Schedule an appointment by calling 256-837-1200.

A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.