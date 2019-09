× Firefighters respond to field fire on Interstate 65

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Firefighters were working to put out a fire in a field near I-565 and I-65 Monday afternoon.

Huntsville Fire Department spokesman Capt. Frank McKenzie said just after noon Monday firefighters were working in a field on the north side of I-565 and east of I-65.

The Segers Volunteer Fire Department also was on the scene.

