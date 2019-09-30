Donnie Fritts to be honored with memorial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHEFFIELD, Ala. - Muscle Shoals music legend Donnie Fritts will be honored with a memorial on Thursday.

Friends and family plan to gather at the University of North Alabama's Norton Auditorium Thursday night.

Fritts passed away from health complications on August 27 at the age of 76.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. with a screening of the documentary Undeniably Donnie. At 7:30 p.m. musicians including fellow Shoals legend David Hood and Muscle Shoals native and singer-songwriter, John Paul White from the Civil Wars will perform.

Admission is free.