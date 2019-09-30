× Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses city’s ICE policy

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling is aking the Decatur police chief to take back a policy that bowling says would make Decatur a sanctuary city.

Bowling posted on Facebook last night saying he recently learned of a policy that was distributed to the Decatur Police Department by Chief Nate Allen. Mayor Bowling said it instructed officers to not support immigration and customs enforcement in Decatur.

His post says, “Let this notice be an answer to all rumors associated with Chief Allen’s policy; Decatur will not be a Sanctuary City. I will ask Chief Allen to rescind his policy and I am confident our City Council will stand in favor of my statement.”

Bowling continued, “Being a Sanctuary City is not obeying criminal judicial warrants. That is not going to be the case in Decatur, Alabama. We will obey, enforce and support the laws, current and future.”

Bowling attached a copy of the policy to his Facebook post.

The policy is titled Immigration Procedures. It says “It is the policy of the Decatur Police department to comply with local, state, or federal laws while protecting the rights of all citizens living or visiting our community.”

The policy references the Section 287-G agreement — immigration and nationality act.

WHNT News 19 read through the policy and it says “This section of law authorizes the director of ice to enter into agreements with state and local law enforcement agencies, that permit designated officers to perform limited immigration law enforcement functions. Agreements under section 287(g) require the local law enforcement officers to receive appropriate training and to function under the supervision of ICE officers.”

The policy then goes on to outline procedures for Decatur police officers when it comes to immigration.

Point one of the policy highlights that Section 287-G are *voluntary* agreements which require local consent.

In point two, it says that officers will not undertake immigration-related investigations unless the individual committed crimes directly to public safety.

Point three says assisting ICE in enforcing civil immigration laws is not permitted without permission from the chief of police.

Point four says that an individual can not be detained solely for a suspected violation of immigration law.

Point five says DPD will cooperate with ICE if the person is suspected of terrorism or espionage, criminal activities, or is classified as a previously deported felon.

Points six through nine go on to detail when and how Decatur police should assist ICE.

Point 10 says officers should treat individuals fairly regardless of the immigration status.

Point 11 says officers shouldn’t ask immigration status during police operations.

And point 12 says officers can ask for ID to enforce traffic or criminal investigations.

Facebook comments are varied. Some are applauding Mayor Bowling, with many people writing “thank you.”

Others are wondering what policy the mayor read that led to him saying DPD doesn’t support ICE. Some of those commenters said they interpreted the policy as Decatur Police saying they won’t interfere with ICE’s work.

Other comments wondered why the mayor would address the chief of police over Facebook.

Bowling ended his post saying, “A decision of this nature should always come to the office of the mayor before implementing. It is definitely a reflection on my performance and decision making to which I was not involved.”