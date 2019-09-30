× Decatur Fire: “Extensive damage” to two townhomes after two-alarm fire Monday morning

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Fire crews say multiple townhomes and a few cars were involved in a fire Monday morning.

Crews were called to the fire on Clark Street around 3:25 a.m. Decatur Fire Chief Anthony Grande says that 5 townhomes and a few vehicles behind the houses received damage, 2 units with heavy fire damage and the rest with smoke damage.

Fire Prevention Deputy Chief Stacy Rose told WHNT News 19 three engines initially responded, but they needed reinforcements and called for a second alarm.

At least two townhomes caught fire, according to Rose.

Rose said officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire, but he believes it started in the back of one of the townhomes.

Four to six people are currently displaced, but Rose stated he expects residents from the undamaged townhomes would be able to return later Monday night.

WHNT News 19 is working to gather more information.