Alabama counties share road improvement plans with new gas tax funds

ALABAMA – The new Alabama gas tax started September 1st with a six-cent increase and the money is split up according to county population.

Most counties, with the exception of Madison County, published their road construction plans for 2020 with reports of how much money they expect to receive from the gas tax, and what they plan to spend it on.

Al.com reports that the plans vary from county to county with multiple projects announced for next year. Some areas plan to spend it on big projects, others on minor improvements to a lot of miles.

Some of the road projects:

Morgan County plans on replacing the bridge on Hulaco Road.

Limestone County plans on resurfacing patching and treating over 17 miles of roads.

Lauderdale County plans to resurface over 14 miles of roads.

Colbert County says they plan to level and resurface over 60 miles of roadways.

Franklin County’s plans outline over 30 miles of road resurfacing.

Lawrence County plans to resurface some of County Road 23, along with other smaller projects.

Jackson county plans outlines road resurfacing of over nine miles throughout the county.

DeKalb County’s plan outlines nearly 43 miles of road treatments.

Marshall County is widening Browns Valley Road and resurfacing Cathedral Caverns Highway.

In an email to Al.com, representatives say they plan to spend the money on paving, restriping, reflectors, and guardrails around the county.

All of the projects bring the state total to over 100 million dollars in road projects for 2020.