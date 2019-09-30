× Alabama A&M to start selling alcohol at home games

NORMAL, Ala. – Alabama A&M University will begin selling alcohol at its games at Louis Crews Starium beginning this weekend.

The school made the announcement Monday that alcohol would be sold Saturday’s game against Texas Southern, according to our news partners AL.com. Alcohol also will be sold during basketball games.

A school spokesman said alcohol would be sold in designated areas on both sides of the stadium.

Alabama A&M is now the sixth Southwestern Athletic Conference school to sell alcohol at home football games.