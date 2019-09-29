Vehicle crashes into entrance of Decatur Animal Services

DECATUR, Ala. – A vehicle has crashed into the entrance of Decatur Animal Services.

WHNT News 19 received a call about a police presence in the area around 8 p.m. Sunday.

The shelter is located at the intersection of Central Parkway and Beltline Road.

Decatur Police have responded to the crash.

Our crew on the scene says it appears that the vehicle crashed into a column near the entrance.

There is no information available about the condition of the driver.

