Pick your own apples at historic Apple farm in North Alabama

HAZEL GREEN, Ala.- It's Fall, which means it's apple picking time at Scott's Orchard in Hazel Green.

Will Scott's great-great-grandfather started the farm back in 1901 with growing apples and pecans. Now, they grow apples and peaches and press their own cider.

Will says despite the dry conditions this year, crops have been good. He says there are plenty of apples ready for picking.

"We had probably the best peach crop that I have ever seen. All the apples reached their ripening point really before we got too deep into this drought," says Will Scott.

He says thankfully, even with high temps, they've had decent crowds.

"We have been very busy, we have had crowds both during the week and at the weekends. I do think the heat is holding some people off. They are going to wait until it feels like fall and apple picking season but hopefully, we are just right around the corner from some nice cool mornings," says Will Scott.

Scott says while everyone is looking forward to it finally feeling like fall, not to wait to come to pick your perfect apple.

"I would encourage people to come on out because the best apples are going to be the first ones on the tree and the first ones everybody gets to. So to get the best apples I would come on out, but it's going to feel a lot nicer when the weather cools down," says Will Scott.

Scott says this fall festivity doesn't last long.

"We're going to pick apples until all the apples are gone or until October 19 when we will shut down pick your own for the season for good," says Will Scott.

You can visit Scott's Orchard at 2163 Scott Road, Hazel Green any day of the week and "Pick Your Own" from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to "Pick Your Own" is $2 per person and then you also pay for the apples that you pick.