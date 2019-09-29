Mississippi Aquarium to open early 2020

GULFPORT, Miss. (Nexstar) — Hold your fins, the Mississippi Aquarium is set to open in Gulfport Spring 2020.

Instead of traveling to the nearest aquarium in Atlanta or New Orleans, families will be able to visit the new 80,000 square feet of exhibits right along the Mississippi GulfCoast.

The aquarium will house a wide range of water, land and air species including alligators, river otters, river fish, dolphins, stingrays, shorebirds.

Containing over 1 million gallons of both salt and freshwater while sitting on 5.8 acres, the aquarium’s landscaped walkways will also represent all seven plantings in the Physiographic Regions of Mississippi.

