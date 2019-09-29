Man killed after being hit by train in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A man was killed after being hit by a train at the railroad crossing at Ryland Pike and Dug Hill Road.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said emergency responders received the call at 7:18 p.m. Sunday.

Webster said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities tell WHNT News 19 the Madison County Sheriff’s Office was on scene and Alabama State Troopers are investigating the incident.

It’s not clear at this time if the man was a pedestrian or if he was in a vehicle.

The intersection of Ryland Pike and Dug Hill Road at the railroad crossing will be blocked until further notice.

