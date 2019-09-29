× Georgina Chapman says north Alabama is experiencing a boom in new businesses, jobs

In case you haven’t heard, Huntsville, the metro area, even north Alabama are experiencing a boom in new businesses and new jobs.

For the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce one major task is making sure the workforce is sufficient and ready with the needed skills.

Georgina Chapman is the chamber’s director of workforce development.

“More people, I mean it really comes down to more people. We’ve got the people in the surrounding counties, we’ve got the people who are interested in moving here. Now it’s a matter with your help and the media’s help to let them know the companies are coming, obviously Mazda-Toyota is a huge buzzword right now. People are hearing that 4,000 number right now and it’s very true. There will be 1,000 overhead and 3,000 on the assembly line. These are great jobs the word is out and people are positioning themselves, could I commute for 45 minutes? Could I move to Huntsville Madison County? Could I move to Lawrence County? They’re thinking about doing that with their families and that’s great. We say come on, get here. We’ve got the jobs for you.”

