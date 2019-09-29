× Update: Athens Police locate missing 8-year-old

Update: Athens Police have found 8-year-old McKinley Hurt.

Police said McKinley Hurt was found unharmed in the woods near his home.

ATHENS, Ala. – Police said McKinley Hurt is an African American boy who is 4 feet tall and weighs 56 pounds.

Authorities say McKinley Hurt was last seen in a red shirt, gray basketball shorts, blue and black socks, and red shoes.

Police say the 8-year-old was last seen going to a neighbor’s apartment at Sanderfer Road Apartments between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Please call the Athens Police Department at 256-233-8700 if you have any information.