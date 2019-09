× Woman dead after Guntersville shooting, man arrested

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Guntersville Police are investigating after a woman was shot Saturday morning.

According to Chief Jim Peterson, officers were called to a report of shots fired outside a Gunter Avenue business around 7:10 a.m.

The caller told police she found a woman on the ground, and authorities said she died at a later time.

Police said they have a man in custody and believe it was a domestic situation.